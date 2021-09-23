U.S. special envoy for Haiti resigns, refuses to be associated with 'inhumane' deportations

The United States' special envoy for Haiti has resigned, and he penned a scathing letter on the way out.

Daniel Foote, the U.S. special envoy for Haiti, resigned in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, citing the United States' "inhumane" deportation of Haitian refugees, PBS reported.

"I will not be associated with the United States inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti, a country where American officials are confined to secure compounds because of the danger posed by armed gangs in control of daily life," Foote wrote. "Our policy approach to Haiti remains deeply flawed, and my recommendations have been ignored and dismissed, when not edited to project a narrative different from my own."

The Biden administration has been facing heavy criticism this week over the deportations of Haitian migrants, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday calling on the president to halt them and saying the policy defies not only "common sense, but also ... common decency and what America is all about." White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday decried videos of Border Patrol agents chasing migrants in Texas, calling them "horrific" and saying "this is not who we are."

Foote's letter was also highly critical of the Biden administration for supporting de facto Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry, blasting the "hubris that makes us believe we should pick the winner" and concluding that the "cycle of international political interventions in Haïti has consistently produced catastrophic results" while warning of further "calamitous consequences."