Recovering Bill Clinton has reportedly been 'walking around, reading, texting, and joking with hospital staff'

President Biden plans to speak with former President Bill Clinton on Friday, following news of Clinton's hospitalization, Politico reports.

The 75-year-old Clinton is being treated for a urinary tract infection that developed into sepsis, per USA Today. He is recovering well, and has been "walking around, reading, texting, and joking with hospital staff," per USA Today. The ex-president was initially hospitalized Tuesday.

"He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care," said Clinton spokesman Angel Urena. Read more at Politico.