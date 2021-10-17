Deal reached to avert major Hollywood strike

A deal has been reached to avert a major Hollywood strike that was set to shut down much of the film and television industry.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, a union that represents about 60,000 workers in the entertainment industry, on Saturday night announced it has reached a tentative deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents studios, in order to avoid a nationwide strike, CNN reports.

"This is a Hollywood ending," IATSE International President Matthew Loeb said. "Our members stood firm. We are tough and united. We went toe to toe with some of the richest and most powerful entertainment and tech companies in the world, and we have now reached an agreement with the AMPTP that meets our members' needs."

Earlier this month, members of IATSE voted almost unanimously to authorize a strike, which was set to begin on Monday had no deal been reached. The union made a number of "quality-of-life" demands for film and television workers, with Loeb previously saying, "Our people have basic human needs like time for meal breaks, adequate sleep, and a weekend. For those at the bottom of the pay scale, they deserve nothing less than a living wage." It was the first time in the union's 128-year history it ever authorized a nationwide strike.

IATSE said that the terms of the new three-year contract included "achievement of a living wage for the lowest-paid earners," as well as "retroactive wage increases of 3 percent annually," "weekend rest periods of 54 hours," and more. The agreement must still be ratified by the union's members, and according to Variety, a ratification vote isn't expected to occur for at least another several weeks.

"Solidarity is more than a word," Loeb said. "It's the way to get things done."