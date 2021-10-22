Alec Baldwin expresses 'shock and sadness' over 'tragic accident' that killed cinematographer

Alec Baldwin is expressing his "shock and sadness" after the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie Rust.

Officials said Thursday Hutchins was struck by a projectile on the set of the film in New Mexico after Baldwin fired a prop firearm, and the film's director, Joel Souza, was also injured. Baldwin on Twitter said he's "fully cooperating" with police in an investigation into the incident.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Baldwin wrote.

The 30 Rock star also said he's in touch with Hutchins' husband to offer "my support to him and his family," adding, "My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

Police haven't released further details about the incident, but a spokesperson for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 44 union told members in an email on Friday the prop gun involved contained a "live round," IndieWire reports. Hutchins was airlifted to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, officials said. She was 44. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Baldwin provided a statement to investigators on Thursday. Santa Fe County Sheriff's spokesman Juan Rios told The Associated Press the "investigation remains open and active" and "witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives." No charges have been filed, the spokesman said.

Tributes have been pouring in for Hutchins since Thursday night, with actor Joe Manganiello, who worked with her on the film Archenemy, remembering her as an "absolutely incredible talent," adding, "I can't believe that this could happen in this day and age ... gunfire from a prop gun could kill a crew member? This is a horrible tragedy."