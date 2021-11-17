Rapper Young Dolph reportedly shot and killed while buying cookies in Memphis

Rapper Young Dolph is reportedly dead at 36 after being fatally shot in Memphis, Tennessee.

The rapper behind albums like Rich Slave was shot and killed at a Memphis bakery on Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement sources told FOX13. The owner of Makeda's Butter Cookies told the outlet he came into the store to buy cookies around 1:00 p.m. when someone drove up and shot him.

The Memphis Police Department confirmed in a tweet that officers were on the scene and a male victim was pronounced dead, but officials didn't confirm the name of the victim. There was no information provided about the suspect. Young Dolph's attorney, Scott Hall, told TMZ he was in the area for a Thanksgiving giveaway and was on his way to hand out turkeys.

"The world has lost an icon, a great man and beloved artist who has been taken too soon," a representative for the agency APA told Variety. "His dedication, drive, hard work and loyalty to all those around him always came first and he will be deeply missed."

Young Dolph released his debut album, King of Memphis, in 2016, and his fifth solo album, Rich Slave, was released in 2020. He also collaborated with rapper Key Glock on the albums Dum and Dummer and Dum and Dummer 2, the latter of which debuted earlier this year. He had two children.

LL Cool J tweeted Wednesday he was "sending love" to Young Dolph's family, friends, and fans, writing, "Rest in power young Brother. I pray your children and family are covered and lifted up by the almighty." Megan Thee Stallion also said she was "sick" and in "disbelief" over the death of "my friend" and "a true legend," while Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland called the shooting "another reminder of the pain that violent crime brings with it."