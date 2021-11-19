Scarlett Johansson is working on a 'top secret' Marvel project after suing Disney

Scarlett Johansson and Marvel are back together again.

As Johansson received the American Cinematheque Award on Thursday, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed she's working on a "top secret" Marvel project, Deadline reports. He didn't provide further information about this project but clarified it's unrelated to her character of Black Widow and that she'll be involved as a producer. Johansson previously was an executive producer on her Marvel solo film Black Widow.

"Scarlett has lent her talent and star power to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade," Feige said. "That she's chosen to play a key part in it for so many years, I am extremely grateful for."

The announcement came after Johansson in July sued Disney for allegedly breaching her contract with the streaming release of Black Widow. Johansson's character, Natasha Romanoff, was killed in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, and some speculated her lawsuit meant further involvement with Marvel would be ruled out. In fact, the war of words between Disney and Johansson got heated in the subsequent weeks, with Disney even publicly revealing her salary. In September, though, Disney and Johansson resolved the lawsuit, and Deadline reports Disney settled for more than $40 million.

Speaking about her lawsuit to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, Johansson said she feels "very fortunate that nobody will have to go through what I went through," adding she believes the lawsuit has made a "positive impact in the industry and hopefully for artists and creatives' lives and livelihood." She also told the Reporter she's "excited that I get to continue my work with Disney and with my Marvel family." While it isn't clear what Johansson's Marvel project is, she previously told Fatherly she has "no plans to return as" Black Widow but noted she "would love to be able to continue to collaborate with Marvel in other ways," and Feige on Thursday praised her as a "very, very smart producer."