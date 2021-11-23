Republican National Committee agrees to pay some of Trump's legal bills

The Republican National Committee has helped pay for some of former President Donald Trump's legal bills, and the party says it is "entirely appropriate" to assist him.

In October, the RNC paid the law firm of Ronald Fischetti $121,670, with Federal Election Commission records showing the money came from the RNC's general account. Trump hired Fischetti in April, and he has represented Trump amid investigations by the Manhattan district attorney's office and New York attorney general into the Trump Organization's business dealings. The RNC received the requests for payment early in the summer, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Washington Post.

"As a leader of our party, defending President Trump and his record of achievement is critical to the GOP," the RNC said in a statement. Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich also released a statement, saying the RNC is "our important partner in advancing America First policies and fighting back against the endless witch hunts."

As the Post notes, Trump is "a wealthy businessman with dozens of properties" who has "built an independent political operation, which at last count had more than $100 million on hand." During his presidency, the RNC paid for lawyers to represent Trump and Donald Trump Jr. during investigations surrounding the 2016 campaign. A person familiar with the matter told the Post the RNC was open to paying Fischetti because of comments New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) made in 2018, when she stated her intent to shine "a bright light into every dark corner of [Trump's] real estate dealings." James has said her investigation is not politically motivated and follows the law.