Louis C.K. earns a Grammy nomination 4 years after sexual misconduct scandal

Four years after he admitted to allegations of sexual misconduct, comedian Louis C.K. is a nominee at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The nominations were unveiled on Tuesday, and C.K. earned a nod in the category of Best Comedy Album for Sincerely Louis CK.

This was the comedian's first stand-up special since his career was derailed in 2017 after multiple women came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct. He admitted at the time that stories of him masturbating in front of women or asking to do so "are true." FX, the network that aired C.K.'s show Louie, ended its relationship with him, and a film he directed was shelved. In 2020, C.K. returned with the special Sincerely Louis CK, in which he addressed the allegations sexual misconduct and joked about getting in "global amounts of trouble." He released the special indepedently through his website.

C.K.'s nomination quickly sparked controversy, with Forbes reporter Lisette Voytko tweeting, "Louis CK just got nominated for a Grammy, in case people wanted to keep clutching their pearls about the long-term effects of cancel culture." He wasn't the only controversial nominee at the this year's show, though, as The Hollywood Reporter notes Marilyn Manson, who was accused of sexual abuse by multiple women, and DaBaby, who faced backlash for homophobic comments, were both also nominated.