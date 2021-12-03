Michigan suspect's parents 'not fleeing from law enforcement,' attorneys say

Attorneys for the parents of the Michigan school shooting suspect say the couple left town on the night of the shooting for safety reasons and are not fleeing, despite reports from law enforcement, CNN writes.

"On Thursday night we contacted the Oakland County prosecutor to discuss this matter and to advise her that James and Jennifer Crumbley would be turning themselves in to be arraigned," said the lawyers in a statement, referencing both of alleged gunman Ethan Crumbley's parents by name. "Instead of communicating with us, the prosecutor held a press conference to announce charges." On Friday, Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald charged both James and Jennifer with four counts of involuntary manslaughter following the Tuesday shooting, during which four people were killed.

"The Crumbleys left town on the night of the tragic shooting for their own safety," attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman added. "They are returning to the area to be arraigned. They are not fleeing from law enforcement despite recent comments in media reports."