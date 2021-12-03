Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect are 'missing,' sheriff says

Authorities are currently searching for Michigan school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley's parents "just hours before they are scheduled to be arraigned on involuntary manslaughter charges," CNN reports, per authorities.

Oakland county prosecutor Karen McDonald levied charges against the parents earlier on Friday, explaining that "while the shooter was the one who entered the high school and pulled the trigger, there are other individuals who contributed to the events on Nov. 30, and it's my intention to hold them accountable as well." Officials have said that James Crumbley, Ethan's father, purchased the gun used in the shooting, which was reportedly described as Ethan's Christmas present.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told CNN the couple had, on Friday, halted communication with their lawyer. "If they think they're going to get away, they're not," Bouchard said.

When CNN's Victor Blackwell clarified, asking, "So the Crumbleys are missing now?", Bouchard replied, "Correct."

The parents had reportedly agreed to turn themselves in by early afternoon, but when there was no sign of them, authorities issued a "fugitive warrant," per The Independent.

Added the Detroit Free Press: "Police released an alert to be on the lookout for the parents, who drive a 2019 black Kia Seltos SUV."