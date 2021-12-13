Kim Kardashian passes the baby bar exam after failing it 3 times

The fourth time was the charm for Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian revealed on Instagram Monday she has passed the "baby bar" exam after previously failing it three times over two years.

"Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection," she wrote.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star first revealed in 2019 she was studying to become a lawyer, telling Vogue she began a four-year law apprenticeship and planned to take the bar exam in 2022. The "baby bar" is a test taken by first-year law students prior to the bar exam. "In California, the way I'm studying law you need to take 2 bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate," she explained.

Kardashian previously opened up about failing the baby bar on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, revealing she did a "little bit worse" the second time she took it. "I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it," she wrote Monday, though she does have a pretty good excuse for failing it the third time, as she noted she "did have COVID."

Kardashian thanked a number of people for their help, including CNN political commentator Van Jones, explaining he was the one who convinced her to go to law school. She also wrote that her father, the late attorney Robert Kardashian, "would be so proud" of her.

"He would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner," she wrote, adding, "Bottom line is don't ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!!"