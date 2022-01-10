Savannah Guthrie hosts Today from home after testing positive for COVID-19

Savannah Guthrie anchored NBC's Today from home Monday after becoming the latest TV host to test positive for COVID-19.

Guthrie announced at the start of Monday's Today she was hosting the show remotely because "I just tested positive for COVID." This came just four days after Today co-host Hoda Kotb also announced she tested positive for the coronavirus. Kotb returned to Today's studio on Monday after receiving two negative test results.

"Well, here we go, Hoda," Guthrie said. "We're trading places."

Guthrie, who is vaccinated against COVID-19, said she had a "little sniffles" but "not much more than that." Kotb similarly said last week after testing positive she was "feeling good," and on Monday, she observed "we're like a ton of the country," adding that she was "having a flashback to 2020" amid a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant.

"I know that your negative test will come quickly," Kotb told Guthrie, "but here's to happy healing."

Guthrie and Kotb's positive test results also came after NBC late night host Seth Meyers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, forcing him to cancel his show for the rest of the week. Meyers said he was feeling "fine" thanks to being vaccinated and receiving a booster. Jimmy Fallon, host of NBC's The Tonight Show, also revealed he tested positive at the start of his holiday break in December. "Get vaxxed, get boosted, because man this thing, it's a banger," Fallon said. "It's a real thing. If I didn't have that [vaccine], it just felt like I would be real, real, real, real, real sick." James Corden, host of CBS' The Late Late Show, recently tested positive as well.

NBC's Saturday Night Live was also disrupted by COVID-19 in December, as its season finale was dramatically scaled back after a reported outbreak at the show. SNL is set to return to its studio on Jan. 15, reportedly with a live audience.