Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19, cancels show for the rest of the week

Two NBC late night hosts have now both revealed positive COVID-19 test results.

Comedian Seth Meyers announced Tuesday that the rest of his Late Night shows for this week will be canceled because he has tested positive for COVID-19. But Meyers said "the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!)." He was back on Monday for his first show since the holiday break, and he joked on Twitter, "Tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!"

This came after The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon also revealed he tested positive for COVID-19, though Fallon said his positive test came before Christmas. He was back in his studio for Monday's Tonight Show, on which he shared the story of testing positive before a planned appearance on Saturday Night Live in December. "I was so scared," Fallon said. SNL's Paul Rudd-hosted season finale last month had to be dramatically scaled back due to a reported COVID-19 outbreak at the show.

On The Tonight Show, Fallon, who said his children also tested positive for the coronavirus, credited the COVID-19 vaccine with the fact that he only had mild symptoms.

"Get vaxxed, get boosted, because man this thing, it's a banger," Fallon told viewers. "It's a real thing. If I didn't have that [vaccine], it just felt like I would be real, real, real, real, real sick."

The View was another show being affected as COVID-19 cases surged in the United States amid the spread of the contagious Omicron variant. Whoopi Goldberg was off the daytime talk show on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19 over the holiday break, though co-host Joy Behar said Goldberg had mild symptoms. On Tuesday, co-host Sara Haines was also off The View due to a close contact with someone who tested positive. "It's like Agatha Christie," Behar said, per Deadline. "And then there were three."