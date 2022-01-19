French actor Gaspard Ulliel, who stars in Marvel's Moon Knight, dies at 37 after ski accident

Gaspard Ulliel, the award-winning French actor who played Hannibal Lecter and stars in Marvel's upcoming show Moon Knight, has died after a ski accident. He was 37.

Ulliel's death was first reported by AFP on Wednesday and confirmed by his family and agent, according to Deadline. The actor was taken by helicopter to a hospital after he reportedly collided with another skier in the Alps and suffered brain trauma, Variety writes.

Ulliel starred as Hannibal Lecter in 2007's Hannibal Rising, and in 2017, he won the César Award for Best Actor for his role in It's Only the End of the World. He was previously nominated for the award for playing fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in 2014's Saint Laurent, and he was awarded Most Promising Actor for 2004's A Very Long Engagement. He was also the face of Bleu de Chanel, the Chanel fragrance.

Ulliel is expected to appear as Midnight Man in Moon Knight, the upcoming Marvel Disney+ series that stars Oscar Isaac and premieres on March 30.

According to Variety, Ulliel is survived by his girlfriend, Gaelle Petri, and six-year-old son.