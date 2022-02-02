Crosby, Stills and Nash unite to join Spotify protest: 'We support Neil'

Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young have reunited to take on Spotify.

David Crosby, Stephen Stills, and Graham Nash announced Wednesday they're joining their former bandmate Neil Young's protest of Spotify over COVID-19 misinformation spread on Joe Rogan's podcast. The Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young singers are requesting their music be removed from the service in protest of The Joe Rogan Experience, a Spotify original podcast.

"We support Neil and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify's Joe Rogan podcast," they said. "While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences. Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don't want our music — or the music we made together — to be on the same platform."

Young kickstarted the protest against Spotify, demanding his music be removed from the service over Rogan's "fake information about vaccines." Joni Mitchell subsequently did the same, and the latest to join the protest on Tuesday were India Arie and Graham Nash. Author Roxane Gay also removed her podcast from Spotify. Spotify has said it would add content advisory labels to podcasts that discuss COVID-19, while Rogan said he would "balance things out" on his show by bringing in more guests who can rebut claims made by the "controversial" ones.

Crosby on Twitter also said he wanted to speak with Taylor Swift about the situation because "she is the only one who has successfully kicked [Spotify's] a--," referring to Swift removing her music from Spotify in 2014 because of the way the platform pays artists. Her music remained off Spotify until 2017.

"I think she could give us good advice," Crosby said. "This isn't over."