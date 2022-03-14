New York Mets' Pete Alonso describes his 'close experience to death' after 'brutal' car accident

The New York Mets' Pete Alonso is feeling particularly grateful that baseball is back after a terrifying near-death experience.

The Mets slugger revealed on Monday he was in a "really brutal" car accident Sunday after a man ran a red light and T-boned him. Alonso told reporters his car flipped over "probably about three times" and he had to kick his car's windshield to get out.

"To me, this is just really special to be here, this is a really special spring training because yesterday was a really close experience to death," Alonso said.

Alonso said he's feeling fine and will be "ready to go for full activity" tomorrow as spring training begins after the end of the MLB lockout. But he said he feels "really thankful to be alive" and healthy after the accident.

"Anything can happen at any given moment," Alonso said. "Anything can get derailed at any single time. One thing I was coming here to work, coming to spring training, and the next thing I know I'm kicking my windshield in trying to get out of a flipped-over car."

Alonso thanked his wife for being an "absolute trooper," saying she "really helped" after the accident — and he also thanked Ford for "having great engineering."