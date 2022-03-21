Amanda Bynes set to be freed from her conservatorship

Bring in the dancing lobsters.

A judge is set to end former Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes' conservatorship during a hearing on Tuesday. A tentative ruling from Judge Roger L. Lund said the "court determines that the conservatorship is no longer required and that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship of the person no longer exist," The Los Angeles Times reports.

Bynes' conservatorship was set up in 2013 when she was hospitalized on an involuntary psychiatric hold after starting a fire in a person's driveway. But almost a decade later, the former The Amanda Show star in late February filed a request to end the legal arrangement.

"She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary," her attorney, David A. Esquibias, told People.

In contrast to the Britney Spears' case, in which the pop star remained in an extended court battle with her father, Bynes' parents quickly backed her request to end the conservatorship. "The parents are happy, thrilled to get this good news," attorney Tamar Arminak told NBC News. "The professionals say she is ready to make her own life choices and decisions and are so proud of her. They 100 percent support her decision to end the conservatorship."

According to the Times, Judge Lund's tentative ruling said Bynes has "provided facts that the conservatorship is no longer needed" and that a capacity declaration "concludes that conservatee has capacity give informed consent to any form of medical treatment." The judge also said the court will grant the petition to terminate the conservatorship.

Since Bynes' conservatorship was established, she became engaged and graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, and in 2018, she expressed interest in returning to acting. She recently returned to Instagram and thanked fans "so much for your love and support."

According to TMZ, Bynes' former All That co-star Leon Frierson is expected to show his support by coming to the courthouse for Tuesday's hearing.