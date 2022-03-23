Miley Cyrus' plane makes an emergency landing after being struck by lightning

Bad weather just took a wrecking ball to Miley Cyrus' festival plans.

The "Party In The U.S.A." singer said on Instagram she's safe after her plane was struck by lightning and had to make an emergency landing on its way to Paraguay.

"To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción," Cyrus wrote. "Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by [lightning]. My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing."

According to Rolling Stone, Cyrus was scheduled to headline the second day of the Asunciónico festival in Paraguay but has now canceled the appearance, though it was unclear whether the event would be able to take place at all given the weather. The first day of the festival was already scrapped because of a storm, Billboard reports.

Cyrus on Instagram shared scary footage of the lightning storm taken from inside the plane, as well as a photo showing damage to the aircraft. "We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay," she wrote, adding a broken heart emoji. "I LOVE YOU."