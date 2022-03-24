6 possible upsets at the 2022 Oscars — including a Kristen Stewart comeback

It seems inevitable Sunday's Oscars will offer at least one jaw-dropping surprise — if not a few. Last year, there was Anthony Hopkins' shock upset, so what might the 2022 equivalent be?

Here are a few unlikely, but not impossible, scenarios:

1. The Mitchells vs. the Machines wins Best Animated Feature Film — Encanto is the heavy favorite, but Netflix's The Mitchells vs. the Machines, which defeated Encanto at the Critics' Choice Awards and the Annie Awards, may be a dark horse.

2. Kodi Smit-McPhee wins Best Supporting Actor — CODA's Troy Kotsur almost certainly has this in the bag. But if The Power of the Dog mounts a comeback, keep an eye on Kodi Smit-McPhee, who won the Golden Globe.

3. Kristen Stewart wins Best Actress — This is the evening's most competitive category, though Jessica Chastain is the frontrunner. But former frontrunner Kristen Stewart may have a shot at sneaking back in for Spencer, especially after campaigning quite actively for the award. Alternatively, Penélope Cruz could surprise.

4. "Dos Oruguitas" wins Best Original Song — The favorite is Billie Eilish's "No Time to Die," which makes sense considering the last two James Bond themes won. But while Disney didn't submit "We Don't Talk About Bruno," could the hype around it rub off on the Encanto song that was submitted, "Dos Oruguitas"?

5. The Worst Person in the World wins Best International Feature Film — Drive My Car should take this considering it's also nominated for Best Picture. But after The Worst Person in the World earned a surprise screenplay nomination, don't fully count it out.

6. Don't Look Up wins Best Original Screenplay — The frontrunners are thought to be Belfast and Licorice Pizza, but the Don't Look Up won at the Writers Guild of America Awards. Given how divisive the movie has been among critics, if it repeats at the Oscars, brace for the takes.