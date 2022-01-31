Encanto's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' becomes Disney's 2nd-ever song to top Billboard's Hot 100

Disney fans can't stop talking about "We Don't Talk About Bruno."

The hit song from Disney's animated movie Encanto has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming only the second song from a Disney animated film to do so in history, according to Billboard. The first was "A Whole New World" from Aladdin, which topped the Hot 100 chart in March 1993.

The fact that "We Don't Talk About Bruno" hit number one when Frozen's massively popular "Let It Go" peaked at number five was something few saw coming when Encanto debuted. After all, the film wasn't considered a major hit after being released theatrically in November, opening to $27 million compared to, for example, Moana's $56 million. But Encanto, and its catchy standout song, gained additional attention in the subesequent weeks, especially after it hit Disney+ on Christmas Eve.

From there, "We Don't Talk About Bruno" debuted on the Hot 100 chart at No. 50 in January, and the soundtrack for Encanto has been on the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart for three weeks. That makes this the first time "that a soundtrack to a Disney animated movie and one of its songs simultaneously lead the Billboard 200 and Hot 100," Billboard says. Even Disney may not have seen this massive success coming considering it submitted a different Encanto song for Oscar consideration.

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda worked on Encanto's soundtrack, and according to Billboard, this is also his first time topping the Hot 100 chart. On Good Morning America, Miranda said it's been "overwhelming" to see Encanto "grow and grow" in popularity, and he offered a theory as to its success.

"We made most of this movie during the pandemic," Miranda said, "and I don't think it's an accident that a movie about an intergenerational family all under one roof — since we've all been under one roof together — is resonating so much with audiences."