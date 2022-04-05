Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were reportedly married in Las Vegas by an Elvis impersonator

Elvis has left the chapel, but not before officiating a Kardashian wedding.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in Las Vegas after attending the Grammys this weekend, TMZ reports. The couple got married at a wedding chapel in Vegas at about 1:30 a.m. on Monday, and the wedding was officiated by an Elvis impersonator, the report says.

"It was important to them that an Elvis impersonator officiate," TMZ wrote without specifying why that is.

Kardashian confirmed her relationship with the Blink-182 drummer in early 2021, and they were engaged later that year. She has three children with Scott Disick, though they were never married. Barker, who performed at Sunday's Grammys, was previously married to Melissa Kennedy and Shanna Moakler.

Though their wedding ended up being quite low key, TMZ says Kardashian and Barker are planning "several" other events "with lots of fanfare" — so the celebration won't necessarily stay in Vegas.