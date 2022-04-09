Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged again

Let's try this again.

Jennifer Lopez has announced her engagement to Ben Affleck about a year after the couple rekindled their romance. The "Jenny from the Block" singer revealed the "major announcement" in her newsletter.

This is the second time Lopez and Affleck, who first dated in the early 2000s, have been engaged. They first became engaged in 2002 but called it off in 2004 after postponing their wedding, citing "excessive media attention."

In the years since, Affleck married Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children; they divorced in 2018. Lopez, meanwhile, went on to marry Marc Anthony, with whom she has two children; they divorced in 2014. She was also engaged to Alex Rodriguez until they ended their relationship in early 2021.

Later that year, it was revealed that Affleck and Lopez were back together, reigniting a tabloid frenzy and the return of their celebrity couple name, Bennifer. They recently put down money on a house.

"I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him," Lopez told People in February. "It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance."

Lopez also told People she had some "fear" rekindling the romance because "we were naïve and it got a little trampled" the first time. But Lopez told The New York Times that "we learned our lesson" and plan on not being "so open" about the relationship "the way we were when we were so young and in love many years ago." Indeed, when asked about the romance, Affleck told The Wall Street Journal, "One of the harder lessons that I have learned is that it's not wise to share everything with the world."

Assuming their wedding does happen this time, this would be Affleck's second marriage and Lopez's fourth. The engagement news comes just two months after Lopez starred in a romantic comedy called Marry Me.