Bill Murray says being accused of inappropriate behavior on film set has been an 'education for me'

Bill Murray is speaking out after being accused of inappropriate behavior on the set of his new movie.

Being Mortal, a new film directed by Aziz Ansari, recently suspended production after a complaint was made against Murray for alleged "inappropriate behavior," Deadline reported. Speaking for the first time about the incident, Murray told CNBC he had a "difference of opinion" with a woman on set.

"​I did something I thought was funny and it wasn't taken that way," he said.

Murray didn't provide details, but he said the production was suspended because the studio wanted to investigate what happened, adding that he's "trying to make peace" with the woman in question. The Ghostbusters star also described the situation as "quite an education for me," reflecting that "the world's different than it was when I was a little kid" and "what I always thought was funny as a little kid isn't necessarily the same as what's funny now."

Searchlight Pictures previously said that after looking into the complaint, "it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time," though the studio added that "our hope is to resume production." In addition to directing, Ansari also stars in the movie alongside Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer.

It's unclear when Being Mortal could start filming again and whether Murray will stay on the movie. But he told CNBC that if he and the unidentified woman can't "get along and trust each other," then there's "no point in going further."