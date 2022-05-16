Morgan Wallen performs at Billboard Music Awards as host Diddy says 'we're un-canceling the canceled'

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards featured performances from not one but two scandal-ridden artists.

Morgan Wallen and Travis Scott both performed at Sunday's awards ceremony, the first live televised performance for ​​Wallen since he was caught on tape using a racial slur.

In early 2021, Wallen was suspended by his label when a video emerged showing him using the N-word after returning home from a night out with friends. He apologized for his "unacceptable and inappropriate" language. The scandal led Wallen to be banned from appearing at multiple awards shows, but the Billboard Music Awards allowed him to attend. MRC Live & Alternative, which produces the show, said Wallen was invited because of his "demonstrated and ongoing commitment to meaningful work and outreach." Wallen, who didn't address the scandal at the show, also won the award of top country male artist.

Meanwhile, this was also the first live televised performance for Scott since 10 people were killed while he was performing at a music festival in Texas in November 2021, sparking numerous lawsuits.

The awards show was hosted by Diddy, who declared he would be "un-canceling the canceled."

"I looked at Morgan's situation," Diddy said, per Page Six. "I looked at Travis' situation and I said, 'Man, I got some power to do something about that because we can't start that in the music industry or even in life period, so I'm here to forgive, to unify, to celebrate, and to have everybody be free."