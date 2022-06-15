Author James Patterson apologizes for saying white male writers face 'another form of racism'

James Patterson has apologized over his controversial remarks about white male writers being victims of racism in the publishing industry.

The novelist issued an apology on Twitter for "saying white male writers having trouble finding work is a form of racism" in a recent interview.

"I absolutely do not believe that racism is practiced against white writers," Patterson said. "Please know that I strongly support a diversity of voices being heard — in literature, in Hollywood, everywhere."

Patterson, the author of books like the Alex Cross series, made his original comments in an interview with the Sunday Times, claiming white male writers have more difficulty finding work now, which is "another form of racism."

"Can you get a job? Yes," he said. "Is it harder? Yes. It's even harder for older writers. You don't meet many 52-year-old white males."

Patterson quickly faced blowback for the remarks, with author Roseanne A. Brown tweeting, "I too wish to struggle like James Patterson and his 86 million book deals are struggling." Author David A. Robertson also wrote, "Who's going to tell James Patterson that about 75 percent of published books are by white writers?"

In the same Sunday Times interview, Patterson also controversially complained about his publisher canceling a memoir by Woody Allen, who has been accused of sexual abuse by his daughter. "I hated that," Patterson said, arguing the director had "the right to tell his own story."