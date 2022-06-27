Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong claims he's renouncing U.S. citizenship after Roe ruling: 'F--k America'

In the wake of the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, Billie Joe Armstrong claims he's leaving the United States and "renouncing" his American citizenship.

The lead singer of Green Day made the claim during a recent performance in the U.K., video shared on social media showed.

"F--k America, I'm f--king renouncing my citizenship," Armstrong said. "I'm f--king coming here. There's just too much f--king stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f--king excuse for a country!"

Armstrong's declaration came in the wake of the Supreme Court on Friday overturning Roe v. Wade, ruling there is no constitutional right to abortion, undoing decades of precedent and prompting a wave of protests. The singer assured his U.K. fans he's "not kidding" and really does plan to leave the U.S. "You're going to get a lot of me over the coming days," he said.

Numerous other high-profile artists have been speaking out against the court's decision, including pop star Olivia Rodrigo, who along with Lily Allen dedicated a performance of Allen's song "F--k You" at Glastonbury to the Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe.

"I'm devastated and terrified, and so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this," Rodrigo said, calling out the Supreme Court justices by name. "At the end of the day," she said, "they truly don't give a s--t about freedom."