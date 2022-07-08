U.S. adds better-than-expected 372,000 jobs in June

The latest U.S. jobs report is in, and it beat expectations.

The Labor Department said Friday the U.S. added 372,000 jobs in June, while the unemployment rate stayed the same at 3.6 percent. "Notable job gains occurred in professional and business services, leisure and hospitality, and health care," the Bureau of Labor Statistics said.

It was seen as a solid number, especially because experts were predicting closer to 250,000 jobs would be added for June, according to CNBC. In May, the U.S. added 384,000 jobs.

The June report, which came amid ongoing concerns of a possible recession on the horizon, also showed that the number of people "employed part time for economic reasons declined by 707,000 to 3.6 million," below 4.4 million in February 2020.

"The job market is still plowing forward even in the face of increasing headwinds and recession fears," Glassdoor Senior Economist Daniel Zhao said. "Even if the economy is slowing, the labor market remains a point of strength for the recovery."