The NFL's new vaccine guidance could have 'massive implications'

The NFL on Thursday warned teams they could face serious penalties this season for COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players.

In a memo obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league states "if a game cannot be rescheduled during the 18-week schedule due to a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players, the team with the outbreak will forfeit and be credited with a loss," writes NFL.com. The other team will be credited with a win. Pelissero wrote that the new policy has "massive implications."

Here’s more from today’s memo, which also says the team responsible for a canceled game because of an outbreak among unvaccinated players/staff will be responsible for financial losses and subject to potential discipline from the commissioner. Wow. pic.twitter.com/Q86a2WcG1K — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 22, 2021

The team responsible for the canceled game "will be responsible for financial losses and subject to potential discipline from the commissioner," per Pelissero. "We do not anticipate adding a '19th week' to accommodate games that cannot be rescheduled within the current 18 weeks of the regular season," the memo states.

Furthermore, if a game canceled due to COVID-19 cannot be rescheduled, neither team's players will get paid. However, "if a club cannot play due to a COVID spike in vaccinated individuals," the NFL will "attempt to minimize the competitive and economic burden on both participating teams," per the memo.

Some key passages from the NFL memo acquired by @TomPelissero. The NFL will be more lenient if a COVID breakout occurs among vaccinated players. pic.twitter.com/lfX6eVMBJq — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) July 22, 2021

To some, the new guidance is effectively a vaccine mandate, even though the league hasn't technically mandated anything — they've just placed the burden of COVID outbreaks among unvaccinated players on individual teams. Players and pundits discussed the implications of the reported news on Twitter:

Def a bad teammate if you don't get the vax now... https://t.co/4nRxxNY9oJ — quincy_avery (@Quincy_Avery) July 22, 2021

I know 2 people right now who got the vaccine but are covid positive.. 🤷🏾‍♂️ I’m just saying. I wouldn’t look at a teammate as bad if he don’t get the vax, no pressure from 5️⃣ https://t.co/OGTbKJ1A6Z — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) July 22, 2021

NFL cannot force players to vaccinate. But it is making it extremely difficult for players and teams if they don't. There have been lawyers. https://t.co/hvqZ8yNwjc — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) July 22, 2021

Talk about getting your hand forced smh https://t.co/zV4naJPwsC — Dj Reader (@Djread98) July 22, 2021

This is total bullshit @nfl. So if a vaccinated player contracts which they will ,no consequences? That’s ridiculous. Forcing guys to get a emergency use vax that’s unproven is bullshit. Let them make their own decisions. Would retire tomorrow if I was still playing. https://t.co/NKK759gske — Derek Anderson (@DAnderson314) July 22, 2021

NFL cites the league constitution and bylaws--which all teams are contactually obligated to follow (and can't viably challenge in court)--noting there is no right to postpone a game and a failure to have a team ready is conduct detrimental. Good reminder the league is a business. https://t.co/0U616Ycgab — Michael McCann (@McCannSportsLaw) July 22, 2021

To people who think the NFL's stance is philosophical, or sending some sort of message, you're right. In fact, it's the message you'd most expect a group of billionaires to send. "Don't mess with my money." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) July 22, 2021

And, guess what, if you’re a bubble player, and you’re not vaccinated, and the guy you’re competing with for a spot is … I think we know what’s going to happen. Teams can’t say it. Or even hint at it. But there’s a reality to these circumstances. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) July 22, 2021

As of Thursday, "more than 75 percent of NFL players were at least partially vaccinated and more than half of the league's teams have player vaccination rates above 80 percent," reports ESPN.