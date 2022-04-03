Seinfeld star Estelle Harris dies at 93

Actress Estelle Harris, best known for playing Estelle Costanza on Seinfeld and voicing Mrs. Potato Head in three Toy Story movies, died Saturday in Palm Desert, California, her family announced. She was 93.

Harris died of natural causes, People reports. In a statement, her son, Glen Harris, said his mother's "kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy, and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her."

As Estelle Costanza, Harris was the overbearing mother of George Costanza, played by Jason Alexander. On Twitter Saturday night, Alexander wrote, "One of my favorite people has passed — my TV mama, Estelle Harris. The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always."

Harris' other roles include stints on Night Court and The Suite Life of Zach & Cody, in addition to several voice and commercial roles.

Sy Harris, her husband of 68 years, died in January 2021. She is survived by her children Glen, Eric, and Taryn; three grandsons; and one great-grandson.