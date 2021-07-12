Americans are reportedly more excited to watch women's Olympics events than men's

The Tokyo Olympics are just a few weeks away, and American excitement — particularly as it relates to Simone Biles — is palpable, according to a new survey from Adweek and Morning Consult.

The 52 percent of survey respondents who plan to watch this year's games are most looking forward to women's gymnastics, results show. What's more, respondents showed a general preference for women's events over men's, "despite the fact that more people watch men's sports outside the Olympics," Adweek reports.

For example, 59 percent, 50 percent, and 47 percent of viewers report interest in women's gymnastics, aquatics, and track and field events, respectively, while 46 percent, 48 percent, and 45 percent are interested in the same events for men. And, when broken down further, women are less interested in watching "certain men's sports during the games," despite both men and women reporting interest in popular women's events.

Overall, Adweek reports, the gender gap among Olympics viewers is "relatively wide" — 58 percent of male respondents plan to watch this year compared to 47 percent of females.

Adweek and Morning Consult surveyed 2,200 U.S.-based viewers in early July. See more results at Adweek.