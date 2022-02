America's gold medal drought ended Wednesday when Lindsey Jacobellis won the women's snoboardcross event at the Beijing Olympics. Jacobellis, 36, is competing in her fifth Olympic Games, and while she is one of the most decorated snowboarders in her sport, she placed fourth in the 2018 Games.

Jacobellis' gold gives Team USA seven medals so far and raises its ranking to 10th place, far behind No. 1 Norway, with four golds among nine medals.