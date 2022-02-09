2022 Olympics: Chloe Kim becomes 1st woman to win 2 gold medals in halfpipe

American snowboarder Chloe Kim won gold in the women's halfpipe event Thursday at the Beijing Olympics, and made some history, too.

The 21-year-old is now the first woman to win two Olympic gold medals in the event; she won her first four years ago in Pyeongchang. Her opening run on Thursday included two 1080s and a 900, and Kim's score of 94 all but secured her the gold. Because of her lead, Kim attempted a few new tricks, but fell twice while attempting a cab 1260.

Queralt Castellet of Spain took home silver in the event, while Sena Tomita of Japan won the bronze.