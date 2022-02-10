2022 Olympics: Shaun White fails to medal in halfpipe, his final Olympic event

Snowboarder Shaun White's Olympic career ended Friday in Beijing, when he competed in his final event: the men's halfpipe.

He started his third run in fourth place, and while White went on to land a 1440, he fell on his next trick. Japan's Ayumu Hirano, who completed two triple corks in his runs, took the gold medal, with Australia's Scotty James winning silver and Switzerland's Jan Scherrer winning bronze.

White, who won gold medals in Turin, Vancouver and Pyeongchang, said Beijing would be his fifth and final Olympics. At 35, he is the oldest U.S. halfpipe rider in Winter Games history.