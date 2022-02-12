2022 Olympics: American snowboarders, ages 36 and 40, win gold

American snowboarders Lindsey Jacobellis, 36, and Nick Baumgartner, 40, won gold Saturday in the mixed-gender team snowboardcross, an event that debuted at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, The New York Times reported.

The two, who are longtime friends, were the oldest pair in the medal round. "We're the 80s babies," said Jacobellis after she embraced Baumgartner at the finish line. "We came in hot today, and we're really excited about it." Jacobellis won Team U.S.A.'s first gold medal of the 2022 Olympics in Wednesday's women's snowboard cross, USA Today reported.

Italy took silver in the mixed-gender snowboardcross, and Canada won bronze.

According to the Times, after Baumgartner barely won the first leg of the final race, "Jacobellis quickly fell into third place in a final that featured two Italian teams. She passed one rider on a small jump, then pursued Italy's Michela Moioli down the course. Jacobellis cut past her on the inside of a tight corner, held the lead and won by two tenths of a second."

The U.S. is currently ranked third overall with five gold medals, five silvers, and one bronze.