2022 Olympics: Team USA's Alex Hall wins gold in men's freeski slopestyle

American freestyle skier Alex Hall won his first Olympic gold medal Wednesday in Beijing during the men's freeski slopestyle event.

In his first run, the 23-year-old scored 90.1, and none of his competitors were able to top that. During his first jump, he landed a double cork 1620, flipping nearly five times during two off-axis flips.

ALEX HALL'S GOLDEN RUN. 🥇@TeamUSA's Alex Hall captured the Olympic gold medal in men's freeski slopestyle on his very first run. #WinterOlympicspic.twitter.com/Pwvrtmk1Te — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 16, 2022

American Nick Goepper won silver in the event, his third Olympic medal, and Sweden's Jesper Tjader took home the bronze.

Hall made his Olympic debut four years ago, but finished 16th and wasn't in the slopestyle final, USA Today reports.