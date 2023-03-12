2023 Oscars live blog: All the winners and standout moments

Everything is about to be everywhere at the Oscars.

The 2023 Academy Awards will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC, and Everything Everywhere All at Once is heading into the show as a dominant frontrunner. The film, a wacky sci-fi adventure that once seemed like an awards underdog, is widely expected to win Best Picture barring a potential shock upset from All Quiet on the Western Front or The Banshees of Inisherin. Should All Quiet pull it off, it would be Netflix's first time taking the top prize.

Meanwhile, Everything Everywhere's Michelle Yeoh could become the first Asian woman to win Best Actress, and Angela Bassett could become the first actor to win an Oscar for a Marvel movie. If Everything Everywhere wins three acting awards, it could also become the first film since 1977 to do so.

It's a rather populist line-up of nominees this year, which could help the Academy stave off another ratings decline. The two highest-grossing movies of 2022, Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick, are both nominated for Best Picture, and Everything Everywhere All at Once was the highest-grossing movie in the history of its studio, A24. The ceremony will also include performances by Rihanna and Lady Gaga of their Oscar-nominated songs "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick, respectively.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the Oscars for his third time, though not making a return will be last year's online polls of fan-favorite movies, and all the categories will once again be given out live. Presenters will include Harrison Ford, Halle Berry, Glenn Close, Dwayne Johnson, and Nicole Kidman. Of course, expect plenty of jokes about Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock last year — and the Academy has even assembled a "crisis team" in case of a similar incident. Watch yourself, would-be slappers.

