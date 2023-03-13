Hugh Grant goes viral for 'dismissive' red carpet interview at the Oscars

The most uncomfortable moment of the 2023 Oscars occurred before the show even started.

Hugh Grant is going viral for his painfully awkward interview on the red carpet of Sunday's Academy Awards. The actor spoke with Ashley Graham on the ABC broadcast but provided surprisingly curt answers to most of her questions. He appeared thrown from the start, taking a pause after Graham asked for his favorite thing about coming to the Oscars. The "whole of humanity is here," he finally answered.

Things only went downhill from there, as Grant seemed confused when Graham asked if there were any nominees he was excited to see win. "No one in particular," he said. When Graham then pivoted to ask what he's wearing, Grant responded, "Just my suit." And when asked who made it, he said, "My tailor."

Finally, Graham asked what it was like to be in Glass Onion, as Grant had a cameo as Benoit Blanc's husband. "Well, I'm barely in it," he shot back. "I'm in it for about three seconds." But surely had fun making it, Graham asked? "Uh, almost," Grant said.

Viewers at home were baffled by the awkward exchange, leading Grant to start trending on Twitter before the Oscars telecast actually started. "Hugh Grant just gave the most dismissive interview I've ever seen," The Bulwark editor Sonny Bunch tweeted, while Jezebel editor-in-chief Laura Bassett called it "d--kish."

Grant later presented an Oscar with Andie MacDowell — and joked that because he doesn't use moisturizer like she does, he's "basically a scrotum." Hollywood's biggest night, baby!