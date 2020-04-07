The week's best parenting advice: April 7, 2020

Postpartum and the pandemic

A new report from The Cut finds that "hospitals around the country have been separating newborns from postpartum patients who are suspected of having COVID-19." While children appear less likely to develop severe symptoms from the virus, one study suggested very young babies were more at risk. What, exactly, are the recommendations for new mothers? "Health experts have not yet reached a consensus," writes Christina Caron at NYT Parenting. The WHO says there's no need for separation so long as there's proper hygiene, while the CDC suggests hospitals "consider" putting mother and baby in separate rooms. What about breastfeeding? There's little evidence the virus can be transmitted through milk, but research is ongoing. However, "if a mom is infected, the hope is that she is producing antibodies to COVID-19 that are present in her breast milk," says Christina Chambers, Ph.D., co-director of the Center for Better Beginnings at U.C. San Diego. This "could be a tremendous benefit to the child." [NYT Parenting, The Cut]