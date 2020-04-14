The week's best parenting advice: April 14, 2020

Lessons from lockdown

There's a reason airplane cabin crew tell you to put your own oxygen mask on before you help your child with theirs, says Claire Gillespie at The Week. If you don't take care of yourself, you can't look after anyone else. The same is true now, during a global pandemic. "Your emotional reserve needs to be functioning at its highest level so you can be there for your kids when they need you," says therapist Jaime Bronstein, LCSW. So if you need to give the kids their screens for an extra hour so you can do yoga, color, watch your favorite TV show, or take a nap, do it, and don't beat yourself up about it. And, Bronstein adds, this is a habit you shouldn't quit when lockdown is over. "If you can check in with yourself daily and carve out regular time just for you, you'll be a happier, more present, and more available parent." [The Week]