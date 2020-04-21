The week's best parenting advice: April 21, 2020

Missing out on milestones

The coronavirus pandemic has robbed many teenagers of "critical transitions into adulthood," Dr. Ludmila De faria, a psychiatrist with Florida State University, tells KQED. Things like graduation, prom, and even college plans have all been put on pause for the time being, and it makes sense that teens are "mourning the loss of important developmental milestones they were supposed to be doing at this time in their lives," De faria says. Parents should take these losses seriously. Acknowledge your teenager's fears about their future, and encourage them to look ahead to all the good things waiting for them when the crisis ends. One Florida high schooler says she finds comfort in focusing on the greater good. "As disappointed as we all are that we're missing out on these important milestones in our life we do understand that this virus is killing people, and that if we don't sacrifice these things that we might contribute to the problem," she told KQED. [KQED]