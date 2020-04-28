The week's best parenting advice: April 28, 2020

Co-parenting during coronavirus

Can parents share custody during a pandemic? As Claire Gillespie writes for The Week, she grappled with this question, but ultimately decided to stick to the existing co-parenting arrangement she has with her kids' father. It turns out many experts would support this move. "Keeping your parenting schedule at this time is critical," says licensed clinical psychologist and parenting evaluator Melanie English, Ph.D. "Children need the consistency and that will help them feel like part of their world is still safe and in control." Young kids might also be confused and hurt if they suddenly can't see one of their parents for an extended amount of time. Gillespie's children spend four nights with her and three with their father, and are vigilant about social distancing and hygiene. If anyone were to get sick, they'd isolate for at least 14 days. "Basically, we're following the rules while still letting our kids spend their usual amount of time with both parents," she says. [The Week]