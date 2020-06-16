The week's best parenting advice: June 16, 2020

Workout buddies

If it feels too soon to head to the playgrounds and you want to make sure both you and the kids are staying active, consider inviting them to work out with you, suggests Cat Rodie at The Guardian. Since she started working out with her daughters, "working out is more fun than it has ever been," she writes. Her kids created a few workout playlists and turned the exercises into games: Chasing each other counted as a round of sprints, mountain climbers were more fun when the girls pretended to be climbing an actual mountain, and Rodie found being cheered on by her daughters made her work harder. "I've seen a big improvement in my fitness," Rodie says. "I can do more push-ups, I can run faster, and I can hold a plank for longer. And in stark contrast to the solo workouts I used to do at the gym (headphones in, podcast on), exercise is now enjoyable." [The Guardian]