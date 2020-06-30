The week's best parenting advice: June 30, 2020

Look for the helpers

Parents are there to provide for and support their children, but author Megan Jean Sovern says parents should let their children help them, too. She writes at Motherwell of how she and her sisters took care of their ailing father when they were children, "after Dad went on disability and Mom took a full-time job." They brushed his teeth and put out his medicine, made his food and helped him pay the bills. There was no reward for these tasks, "because helping wasn't just something we did. It was who we were." Jean Sovern says being vulnerable around our kids and allowing them to help us can instill in them a way to recognize when they're needed. She adds: "Letting us help our father opened places inside us that make all three of us good listeners, great storytellers, silver lining finders, and dedicated mothers. It made us retain a deep gratitude for sacrifice, big and little." [Motherwell]