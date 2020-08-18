The week's best parenting advice: August 18, 2020

U of M&D

While many universities are forging ahead with in-person classes this semester, "every day, it seems, another college abandons in-person plans," writes Courtney Rubin at NYT Parenting. Can parents whose kids will be attending classes from the family home recreate some parts of the college experience? "Try to give your children at least some of the independence they would have had if they'd gone away," Rubin writes. Offer up a guest bedroom, or rearrange their room, maybe even get them a mini fridge or new bedding to mark the new phase. You can foster independence by encouraging them to do their own laundry, and "they should also be responsible for the cleanliness of their own spaces." While you'll likely be more privy to bad behavior — like sleeping through class — than you would be otherwise, "before you step in, pause and ask yourself whether this is information you would have if your student were in the dorms," Rubin says. "If it isn't, back off unless it threatens their health or safety." [NYT Parenting]