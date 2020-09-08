The week's best parenting advice: September 8, 2020

Are sports safe?

Fall sports season is here. Is it safe for kids to play despite the pandemic? There's no clear answer, writes Ben Cohen at The Wall Street Journal, and parents are agonizing over the decision. There are two main concerns: First, "there is no way to play in a bubble," and second, no matter what safety precautions are in place on the field, "one asymptomatic teenager forgetting his mask or splitting chips and salsa with teammates is enough for the virus to spread," Cohen writes. Outdoor sports are safer than indoor sports, but team sports are riskier than individual activities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says parents should consider "physical closeness of players, and the length of time that players are close to each other or to staff" when weighing their options. But no doubt, it's a hard choice. "The pandemic response has been so disorderly that it's no longer unusual to have kids playing sports but not going to school," Cohen says. [The Wall Street Journal, CDC]