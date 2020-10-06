The week's best parenting advice: October 6, 2020

Aim for yes

Children hear the word "no" a lot. That's mainly because they ask permission to do some ludicrous things, and it's their parents' job to draw the line. But Joanna Goddard at Cup of Jo says parents should "aim for yes" more often. "My knee-jerk reaction is sometimes to say no — I mean, just hop in the bath, just drink your milk — but then I think: Why not? If it's not hurting anyone, and they find it exciting or enticing for some reason, who cares? 'Aim for yes' runs through my mind, and I say go for it." Sure, your kid might get some funny looks wearing pajamas to the grocery store, or ruin one of their toys by dropping it out the second-story window, but "they will feel free and curious! And that's worth it, right?" If you're feeling really ambitious, you could even try giving your kid an entire "Yes Day." [Cup of Jo, CNN]