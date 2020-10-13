The week's best parenting advice: October 13, 2020

I couldn't help but overhear ...

"Kids are little parrots," writes Sarah Cottrell at Parents.com. When they're very young, this tendency to repeat what they hear is cute, even funny. But "when kids begin to eavesdrop and collect details of serious conversations not meant for their ears, well, that's when parenting can feel particularly challenging." It's natural for kids in the "tween" years to eavesdrop, Cottrell says, because they're fascinated by the adult universe. But adult conversations are not always appropriate for little ears, and "letting your kids know in no uncertain terms where the boundaries around private and shared conversations exist is not a bad thing." If you catch your child listening in, ask what they were hoping to hear, and see if you can clear up any questions they might have up front. Kids "are trying to figure out what is going on, what is safe, how to survive, and how to thrive," clinical psychologist Lindsay Weisner, Psy.D., tells Cottrell. "The smartest thing to do is to gather information." [Parents.com]