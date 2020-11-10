The week's best parenting advice: November 10, 2020

Are parents more likely to catch COVID?

While pediatric COVID cases are on the rise, there is a little bit of comforting news on the science front. A recent study from the University of Oxford and London's School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine found that adults who live with children under the age of 11 were not at any greater risk of contracting the virus; those who live with kids age 12-18 had a small increased risk of infection. The researchers came to this conclusion after tracking nine million adults in the U.K. over six months. Interestingly, they found that living with kids under age 11 was actually "associated with reduced risk of COVID-19 death," and living with kids of any age "was associated with a lower risk of dying from non-COVID-19 causes." The researchers suspect this comes down to the fact that parents are less likely to engage in unhealthy behaviors in relation to drinking and smoking. Plus, hanging out with germy young kids might boost parents' immune systems overall. [CNBC]