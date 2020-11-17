The week's best parenting advice: November 17, 2020

What a COVID vaccine means for children

Two COVID-19 vaccine candidates appear highly effective at preventing the disease in late-stage trials, and many experts predict vaccinations will start early next year. But what does this mean for children? Pfizer's vaccine trials included children as young as 12, and while Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci says "there is no reason not to believe that [a vaccine] wouldn't be available simultaneously for adults and children," it may be late 2021 before kids start getting vaccinated, Parents reports. In part, that's because severity of illness seems to correlate strongly with age: The older you are, the more likely you are to get very sick, and the first vaccines will go to those most at risk. But it will also give researchers more time to study the vaccines in adults before rolling them out to children. "We will need to rely on expert guidance after the first round of trials are completed to see how best to extrapolate the data for use in pediatrics," Mobola Kukoyi, M.D., MPH, tells Parents. [Parents , ABC News]