The week's best parenting advice: December 1, 2020

The Santa question

Santa Claus can be a controversial figure. Parents of young kids who celebrate Christmas have different approaches to the whole St. Nicholas thing: Some go all in on the charade, while others choose to opt out of the theatrics entirely. Meghan Moravcik Walbert at Lifehacker takes a middle-ground approach: "In my home, Santa fills the stockings and he leaves a couple of gifts. The rest comes from mom and dad," she writes. Not only does this mean the parents get some credit for the gift-giving and planning, it also fosters a sense of giving at Christmastime. "A child might be confused as to why we are buying a bunch of clothes and toys for other kids if Santa would normally take care of all that. I was able to say that, sure, Santa will bring them a gift or two like he does in our home, but their parents might not be able to afford all the extras that we can afford." [Lifehacker]